Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,600 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Xerox by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Xerox by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

XRX opened at $24.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.64. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Xerox currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

