Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 600 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,824,000 after buying an additional 4,991,543 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,708,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,270,000 after buying an additional 2,192,863 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,961,000 after buying an additional 20,743 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,167,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,099,000 after buying an additional 194,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in DISH Network by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,158,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,813,000 after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DISH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist upped their price objective on DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on DISH Network from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $46.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $46.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.88.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $589,044. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

