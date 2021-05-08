Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Norges Bank bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,324,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,613,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after buying an additional 691,387 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 886,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,704,000 after buying an additional 563,151 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 749.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after buying an additional 332,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 203,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

In related news, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $1,545,402.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,851.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP John R. Kline sold 9,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $241,876.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,948 shares of company stock worth $1,856,965. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $26.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.08. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $26.94.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

