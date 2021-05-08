NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $7,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 46.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Qorvo by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Qorvo by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 68,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 414.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $184.18 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.31 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.03 and its 200 day moving average is $169.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.