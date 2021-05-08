NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $6.07 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,938 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 714.3% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 343.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 274,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 212,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

DAL opened at $46.11 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.85.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

