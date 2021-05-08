NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 2,428 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,125 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 476.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBY opened at $122.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.59 and a 12 month high of $124.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.22 and a 200 day moving average of $112.61.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.13%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $225,918.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,194.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $122,762.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,821 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,594 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBY. Raymond James decreased their target price on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.05.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

