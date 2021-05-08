NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,876 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Centene by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $776,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 19,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,150. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

CNC opened at $70.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.70. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $72.31. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

