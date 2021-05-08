NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 123,272 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 70.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123,272 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $6,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $141,453,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4,112.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 489,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,761,000 after acquiring an additional 478,281 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,636,000 after acquiring an additional 451,126 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,076,000 after acquiring an additional 394,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,189,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,859,000 after purchasing an additional 197,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $147.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.14. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.86 and a twelve month high of $149.43.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 81.97%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.08.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

