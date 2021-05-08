NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 23,188 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 23.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,188 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $110.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.80 and a 12 month high of $112.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.42.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

