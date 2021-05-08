Noah (NOAH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $146.09 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Noah to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NOAH stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. Noah has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $52.77. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.66.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Nomura raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Noah in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.20 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Noah presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

