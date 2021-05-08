Noble Financial Initiates Coverage on Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF)

Research analysts at Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GTBAF. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Great Bear Resources from $22.75 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Great Bear Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Great Bear Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.35.

Get Great Bear Resources alerts:

Shares of Great Bear Resources stock opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31. Great Bear Resources has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $14.62.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie Lake gold project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Great Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.