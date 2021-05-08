Noir (NOR) Market Capitalization Reaches $797,189.06

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last week, Noir has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Noir has a market cap of $797,189.06 and $1,373.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00066317 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $188.31 or 0.00319176 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000675 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008897 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00029547 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00010814 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About Noir

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,474,699 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

