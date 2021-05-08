Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €5.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NOKIA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.80 ($5.65) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €4.40 ($5.18) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.65 ($4.29) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €4.18 ($4.92).

Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a fifty-two week high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

