Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €4.18 ($4.92).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.20 ($4.94) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.80 ($5.65) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 1 year high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

