Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DNB Markets raised Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NKRKY opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $19.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $1.0034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 5.69%.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Russia, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

