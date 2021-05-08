Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Shares Up 0.9%

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.11 and last traded at C$1.09. Approximately 364,410 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 227,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.

NSR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$1.25 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.70 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

The stock has a market cap of C$617.34 million and a PE ratio of 22.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

