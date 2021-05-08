Nord/LB Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €56.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHL. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.30 ($65.06) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €49.82 ($58.62).

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €48.79 ($57.40) on Wednesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 1-year high of €49.99 ($58.81). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €47.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is €43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion and a PE ratio of 32.16.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

