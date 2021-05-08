Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Brokerages expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to announce sales of $2.82 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.97 billion and the lowest is $2.72 billion. Nordstrom reported sales of $2.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year sales of $13.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.15 billion to $13.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $14.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.73 billion to $14.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JWN. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE JWN traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.84. 2,157,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,970,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.69.

In other news, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erik B. Nordstrom sold 15,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $540,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,616,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,906,034.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,307. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,882,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,995 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 0.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 197,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter worth $79,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter worth $565,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter worth $443,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

