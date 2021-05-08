Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Increased to $310.00 by Analysts at Argus

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target boosted by Argus from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $259.24.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $289.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.12. The company has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $157.48 and a fifty-two week high of $291.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

