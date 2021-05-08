Norris Perne & French LLP MI Boosts Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on OGE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays cut shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $221,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OGE opened at $33.93 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $35.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.34, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.14.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.46) EPS. Analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.54%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.