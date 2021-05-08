Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI reduced its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $68.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of -297.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.51 and a 200-day moving average of $56.46.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.58.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Read More: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.