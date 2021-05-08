North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,082 Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,167,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,932,000 after acquiring an additional 505,376 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,297,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 495,130 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 413,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 318,444 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the fourth quarter worth $2,080,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 102,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 49,337 shares in the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.63. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $12.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

