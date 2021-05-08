Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NOG traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.70. 1,519,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,646. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $17.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.31.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOG. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

