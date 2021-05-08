Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) PT Raised to $58.00

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.28% from the company’s current price.

NWN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

Northwest Natural stock opened at $55.09 on Thursday. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $66.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.78 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $81,648.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,056 shares in the company, valued at $856,266.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $28,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,636.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,631 shares of company stock worth $183,081 in the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,142,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,426,000 after purchasing an additional 130,328 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,198,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,110,000 after acquiring an additional 36,872 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,885,000 after acquiring an additional 85,632 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,648,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

