NOW Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NOW in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for NOW’s FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.
NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.37 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.
NYSE:DNOW opened at $11.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.14. NOW has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NOW during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in NOW by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in NOW during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NOW by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.
NOW Company Profile
NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.
