NOW Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NOW in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for NOW’s FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.37 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DNOW. Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

NYSE:DNOW opened at $11.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.14. NOW has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NOW during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in NOW by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in NOW during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NOW by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

