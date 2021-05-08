NOW Token Price Reaches $0.0549 on Exchanges (NOW)

NOW Token (CURRENCY:NOW) traded up 49% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 8th. One NOW Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0549 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NOW Token has traded up 50.3% against the dollar. NOW Token has a total market capitalization of $4.40 million and approximately $117,120.00 worth of NOW Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00066684 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.34 or 0.00253808 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 517.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $664.38 or 0.01136726 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00031078 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $433.06 or 0.00740948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,151.64 or 0.99495107 BTC.

About NOW Token

NOW Token’s total supply is 199,763,510 coins and its circulating supply is 80,099,980 coins. The official message board for NOW Token is medium.com/@changenow_io . NOW Token’s official website is changenow.io . The Reddit community for NOW Token is https://reddit.com/r/ChangeNOW_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOW Token’s official Twitter account is @ChangeNOW_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChangeNOW platform provides users with simple and convenient crypto swaps of more than 160 cryptos and offers an open access API with two flows, a fixed rate flow and a standard one, which is already used by many prominent partners. Besides, there’s a payment processing solution, a Lightning Network node, and token swap service. NOW Token is a token created by ChangeNOW instant swap platform. NOW serves as an internal currency for the whole range of NOW products. On April 23rd 2019, 50% of the NOW Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and released on the Binance Mainnet. The 100 million tokens that will remain on the Ethereum blockchain will, of course, be swappable to the Binance chain tokens at 1:1 rate through NOW Swaps – however, our holders are free to keep them and use them as they are. Please, click here to access the 100 million ERC-20 tokens Blockexplorer. “

Buying and Selling NOW Token

