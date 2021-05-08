NS Partners Ltd Buys 489 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Moody’s comprises about 1.3% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $22,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $453,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,305. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,029,191. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $334.50 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $243.13 and a one year high of $340.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.67.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

