NS Partners Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

NS Partners Ltd reduced its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,102 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $15,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,751.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.15, for a total value of $1,536,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,749,211.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,728 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,210 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $383.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.08, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $400.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.87. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.89.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

