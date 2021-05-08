NS Partners Ltd Reduces Stock Position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

NS Partners Ltd trimmed its holdings in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 359,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 120,150 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.27% of 21Vianet Group worth $11,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,094,000. Sequoia China Equity Partners Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,407,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,037,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,285,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,754 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 624,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,678,000 after acquiring an additional 118,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $25.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $44.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.06.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $206.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.36 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 47.40% and a negative return on equity of 41.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on VNET shares. Citigroup upped their price target on 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

