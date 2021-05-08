NS Partners Ltd Sells 4,627 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

NS Partners Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,627 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 1.8% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $31,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $811,698,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,663,000 after buying an additional 2,979,131 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Stryker by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $204,017,000 after purchasing an additional 413,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,318,132,000 after purchasing an additional 364,668 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its position in Stryker by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,814,000 after buying an additional 357,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $254.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $171.75 and a 12-month high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.51%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.00.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.