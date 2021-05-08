NuShares Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 8th. NuShares has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $67.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NuShares has traded 70.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00041316 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001380 BTC.

About NuShares

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 6,157,893,498 coins and its circulating supply is 5,807,611,380 coins. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

NuShares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

