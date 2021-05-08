NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Increased to $235.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $208.00 to $235.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised NXP Semiconductors from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.32.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $197.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.98. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $89.10 and a 12-month high of $216.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $762,395.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at $520,885.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,341 shares of company stock worth $16,917,127. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,812 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,731 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,774 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $1,956,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $28,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.