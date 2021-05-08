NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,852 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total value of $526,157.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,341 shares of company stock worth $16,917,127 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXPI. TheStreet upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $197.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $89.10 and a 1 year high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

