Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.33.

OSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

In other Oak Street Health news, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $402,527,763.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $331,161.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 539,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,265,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,843,421 shares of company stock worth $427,596,132. 5.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth $1,126,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 284,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,382,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth $3,670,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,471,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.50. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.79 million. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.