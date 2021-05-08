Oakworth Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 13.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,334 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.5% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $171.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.21 and its 200-day moving average is $169.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.04 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

