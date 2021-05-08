Oakworth Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 499,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,460 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 13.8% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Oakworth Capital Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $121,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,346,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,731,526,000 after purchasing an additional 802,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,018,000 after purchasing an additional 269,202 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,469.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,336,000 after purchasing an additional 257,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,151.4% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,152,000 after purchasing an additional 210,435 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF opened at $256.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.63. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $169.17 and a 52 week high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.