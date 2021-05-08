Oakworth Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,654,000 after purchasing an additional 215,558 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 56,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $85.71 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $85.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.09. The firm has a market cap of $129.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

