Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $1.99 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Oakworth Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,381 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 44,876 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 937,375 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,948,000 after buying an additional 15,719 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day moving average of $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $53.67. The firm has a market cap of $225.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

