Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. MKM Partners started coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OAS opened at $76.49 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 586.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,665,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,787,000 after buying an additional 2,277,027 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 163.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,899 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,390,000. Western Asset Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $39,599,000. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $26,416,000.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

