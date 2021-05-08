Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Holdings Reduced by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 28.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,373 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $16.25 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.73.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 780.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Ocular Therapeutix Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.