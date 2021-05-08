Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Ocuphire Pharma stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.41. The company had a trading volume of 169,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,249. Ocuphire Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.55.

OCUP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Ocuphire Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

