OIN Finance Price Tops $0.47 (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. OIN Finance has a market capitalization of $11.94 million and approximately $279,686.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OIN Finance has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar. One OIN Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000797 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00080945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00021119 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00064614 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $466.96 or 0.00791627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00103750 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,666.66 or 0.09606650 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00044579 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN Finance is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,401,187 coins. OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

