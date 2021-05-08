Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Purchased by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $26,958.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,749.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,192,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,102 shares of company stock worth $43,026. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,442,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,142. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.76. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average of $19.97.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.83%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

