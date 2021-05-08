Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Position Decreased by Avory & Company LLC

Avory & Company LLC reduced its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,666 shares during the quarter. Omnicell comprises about 8.9% of Avory & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Avory & Company LLC owned 0.28% of Omnicell worth $15,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicell by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 237,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,555,000 after purchasing an additional 36,402 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Omnicell by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OMCL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $141.51 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.16 and a 1 year high of $146.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.76 and its 200-day moving average is $120.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.66, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.