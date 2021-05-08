Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its price target raised by research analysts at Benchmark from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $141.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $56.16 and a 12 month high of $146.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.76 and a 200-day moving average of $120.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. Analysts predict that Omnicell will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Omnicell by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Omnicell by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

