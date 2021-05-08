Omnitude (ECOM) One Day Volume Tops $323,932.00

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 8th. One Omnitude coin can now be bought for about $0.0249 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Omnitude has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $323,932.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Omnitude has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Omnitude alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00082351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00021007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00064354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.85 or 0.00103537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.57 or 0.00781923 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,601.23 or 0.09530108 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00045029 BTC.

Omnitude Profile

Omnitude (CRYPTO:ECOM) is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omnitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omnitude and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.