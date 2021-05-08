ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $339,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,608 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.63. 4,580,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,070,731. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $44.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.36.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

