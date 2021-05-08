Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ooma, Inc. provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home and mobile users. The Company’s products include Ooma Office for small businesses, Business Promoter, Ooma Telo for home, Ooma end-point devices, Ooma Premier Service for Telo, Talkatone Application as well as caller identification, call-waiting and voice mail services. Ooma, Inc. is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

Get Ooma alerts:

NYSE:OOMA opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.52. The company has a market cap of $380.66 million, a P/E ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 0.31. Ooma has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $19.18.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.29 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. Ooma’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Ooma news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 9,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $164,532.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,935.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $25,254.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 128,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,588 shares of company stock worth $321,875. 10.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Ooma during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ooma by 1,297.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 114,086 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP acquired a new position in shares of Ooma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Ooma by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 144,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 38,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Ooma by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 65,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 14,793 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ooma (OOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.