Oppenheimer Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stericycle in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $76.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $79.50.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,695,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,541,000 after purchasing an additional 253,984 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 191.1% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 15.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

