Oppenheimer Upgrades Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) to Outperform

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $90.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.38.

Shares of CCOI opened at $78.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $90.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $116,025.60. Following the sale, the executive now owns 42,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,647.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $69,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,694 shares of company stock worth $671,335 in the last ninety days. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

